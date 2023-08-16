4 juveniles arrested for stealing, possessing guns from vehicles in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four juveniles were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing guns and other items from vehicles in a Georgetown neighborhood.

A person told Georgetown police they saw at least three boys in his vehicle through video surveillance while at work. Police then began surveilling that neighborhood.

Officers arrested three armed juveniles and later found a fourth juvenile in the area who was also armed.

Police said they believe these juveniles are responsible for the recent string of thefts from vehicles.

If you have any video surveillance or are a victim of a theft, you’re asked to call police at 502-863-7820.