4 charged in Bath Co. murder

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four people were charged Monday for allegedly each playing a role in a 41-year-old man’s death in Owingsville.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a home in the 300 block of East High Street on Feb. 11 around 11:30 a.m. Once there, they found a man, later identified as Christopher Bussell, in the yard near a pile of brush with multiple life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have now arrested and charged four people with his death.

Shannon McCarty – murder and harboring a fugitive

Priscilla Ann Hunt – conspiracy to commit murder and harboring a fugitive

Joslyn Brooks – conspiracy to commit murder and harboring a fugitive

Krystal Hardin – conspiracy to commit murder

KSP did not say what life-threatening injuries Bussell sustained.