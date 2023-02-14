4 charged in Bath Co. murder
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four people were charged Monday for allegedly each playing a role in a 41-year-old man’s death in Owingsville.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a home in the 300 block of East High Street on Feb. 11 around 11:30 a.m. Once there, they found a man, later identified as Christopher Bussell, in the yard near a pile of brush with multiple life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have now arrested and charged four people with his death.
- Shannon McCarty – murder and harboring a fugitive
- Priscilla Ann Hunt – conspiracy to commit murder and harboring a fugitive
- Joslyn Brooks – conspiracy to commit murder and harboring a fugitive
- Krystal Hardin – conspiracy to commit murder
KSP did not say what life-threatening injuries Bussell sustained.