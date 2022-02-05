36-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle

Incident Friday night on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 36-year-old Lexington man died Friday night after being hit by a vehicle n Versailles Road.

According to Fayette County Corner Gary Ginn, Barry Lee Farmer Jr. was pronounced dead in the emergency room at University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center at 10:16 p.m.. He was taken there after being struck by the vehicle while crossing Versailles Road near Mason Headley Road.