33rd annual economic outlook conference set Feb. 8

UK program brings top experts to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK ublic Relations) — Embarking upon a new year, with a multitude of challenges, the economic recovery continues globally and regionally, which sets the stage for the University of Kentucky’s 33rd annual Economic Outlook Conference 8 a.m.-noon EST Tuesday, Feb. 8.

This year’s conference, to be held at the Central Bank Center, is in-person and requires pre-registration, with a $125 fee and a registration deadline of Feb. 1.

Featured speakers with expertise in education, finance and government will share their insight during the event hosted by UK’s Gatton College of Business and Economics’ Don and Cathy Jacobs Executive Education Center, along with the Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER).

Mark Schweitzer, senior vice president of research of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, will be the featured speaker. His research has focuses on the macroeconomic impact of labor market developments and the identification of factors contributing to regional economic growth.

Additional speakers include:

Simon Sheather , dean of UK Gatton College;

, dean of UK Gatton College; Michael Clark , director of the Center for Business and Economic Research and associate professor of economics in UK Gatton College;

, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research and associate professor of economics in UK Gatton College; Haoying Sun, Ph.D., assistant professor of supply chain in UK Gatton College; and

assistant professor of supply chain in UK Gatton College; and Aaron Thompson, Ph.D., president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

“This annual event consistently provides a morning full of information and insights,” Sheather said. “We are eager to share insights and views on the economy, including lessons learned from the disruption of a pandemic from leadership experts in finance, education and government entities.”

The event is sponsored by Central Bank, and presenting sponsors include Commerce Lexington Inc., Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors, Center for Business and Economic Research and UK’s Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise.

Early registration is recommended and can be completed online. For more information, visit the Gatton College website.