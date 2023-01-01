3 people injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The city of Lexington ended 2022 with 44 homicides and rang in the new year with yet another shooting.

Lexington police say at 3:13 a.m. on January 1st, officers were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived there were no victims at the scene.

However, 3 people showed up at the hospital, shot.

Police describe their injuries as non-life threatening.

Police say no suspects have been found at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.