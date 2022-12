3 in jail after allegedly stealing car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three people are in jail Thursday morning after a car theft.

Lexington police say around 4:30 a.m., officers found a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Mount Tabor Road and Ryan Circle with three people inside.

All three people fled on foot; one was arrested while two ran inside a home, police said. Those two came out a few minutes later and were arrested without incident.

Police say charges are pending against all three people.