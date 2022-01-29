3 fire engines, gear donated to firefighters in eastern Kentucky
Donations came from New York's Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some firefighters in eastern Kentucky received a huge donation Friday from an organization in New York.
Three fire engines will go to the Lee County Volunteer Fire Department, Vincent Volunteer Fire Department and Sandy Hook Fire Department. Donations also included air tanks, turnout coats, helmets and more. It’s something firefighters say will impact them for years to come.
“This will be a huge impact, even though we look like a big station it’s really two stations in one fire house. We’re just as small as anyone else, a donation of this size will effect us for years to come,” said Tyler Phillips, Assistant Chief of Beattyville Fire Department. “I mean this is going to help with budget concerns, it’s going to help with new member retention, it’s going to help with fighting fires, it’s going to help all across the board. You can’t express how big of an affect this is going to have on the fire department.”
It’s all thanks to the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund, an organization in New York that donates fire trucks and gear to stations in need, particularly rural areas. Farrell was a firefighter who lost his life on 9-11, the foundation was setup by his family.
All donations were delivered to the Lee County Volunteer Fire Department in Beattyville.