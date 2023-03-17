2nd Publix slated to be built in Lexington, this one on Georgetown Road-Citation Boulevard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nearly a year after Publix announced its first Lexington location, a second Publix is now in the works, the company said Friday.

Lexington’s second Publix will be located on Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard.

This Publix was announced nearly a year after the city’s first Publix said it was set to open in 2024.

Publix at Citation Point will be built on the southeast corner of Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard and will span approximately 46,000 square feet.

An opening time for this location hasn’t been announced yet.

Publix’s first Lexington location will be at the northwest corner of Man O’ War Boulevard and Harrodsburg Road.

Kentucky will now be home to four Publix’s once Lexington’s locations are built.

See More

Publix coming to new Palomar shopping plaza in Lexington