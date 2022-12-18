27th annual Faith and Community Christmas Store in need of donations

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The 27th annual Faith and Community Christmas Store is getting ready to make sure kids wake up on Christmas morning with some cheer, but it needs your help.

The store is in need of toy and gift donations, including gently-used and new bikes, sports equipment, toys and games for children aged 0 to 8 years old.

Donations can be brought to 1165 Centre Parkway 40517 from 10 a.m-4 p.m. Saturday, December 17th, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18th, and during store hours Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tickets for the store will be distributed at 7 a.m. Monday at the store location until all 1200 tickets are given out.

No I.D or residency registration is required.