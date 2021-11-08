25th annual Thanksgiving food drive

Crossroads Church will collect Thanksgiving food boxes for distribution Nov. 21.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A central Kentucky church has kicked off its 25th annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Crossroads Church gave out boxes Sunday morning to be filled with a Thanksgiving meal and given to those in need.

Crossroads says with its 10 branches across central Kentucky, it hopes to reach between 4,000-5,000 homes. For the first time in 25 years, the church says the boxes will be distributed by members of the church instead of by some of their partnering organizations. Thanksgiving Food Drive boxes will be given out again next Sunday and collected for drop off on November 21st.

“We want to share the love, the joy, the hope, the peace that Jesus gives us with people throughout the city,” says Crossroads Church Community Pastor John Gillispie. “There’s a real hurt, there’s a real need right here in our own community and that’s what God calls us to is to go meet those needs.”