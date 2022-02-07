23 law enforcement officers graduate from basic training at DOCTJ

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE)– Thursday, Feb. 2, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 23 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state graduated the basic training academy.

“Congratulations to these 23 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now more than ever, our commonwealth is in need of public safety professionals and I am grateful for your dedication and commitment to our people. We wish you a safe and fulfilling career of service to the commonwealth.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 523 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“This class has already faced a difficult challenge with the passing of Morgan County Deputy Alex Spencer, who served as Class 523’s leader,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “Your career will be full of challenges and triumphs. But each day that you put on that uniform, know that there is a community who feels safer and more secure because of your commitment to integrity and professionalism.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Bowling Green Police Department, Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Class 523 graduates and their agencies are:

Jacob M. Atwood

Liberty Police Department

Skyler P. Bickett

Henderson Police Department

Connor T. Bleser

Newport Police Department

Travion L. Carr

Henderson Police Department

Stanley A. Cash

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Dustin Charles

Greenup County Sheriff’s Office

Tyler J. Crane

Graves County Sheriff’s Office

Jeremy N. Crawford

Hopkinsville Police Department

Tyler D. Daniels

Worthington Police Department

April Drake

Danville Police Department

Joe W. Ganns, III

Newport Police Department

Hector H. Gonzalez

Henderson Police Department

Raymond W. Kindig

Paris Police Department

Matthew D. Krone

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office

Garrick D. Lamb

Princeton Police Department

Joshua Pelfrey

Richmond Police Department

Kevin T. Quarles

Christian County Sheriff’s Office

Patrick A. Reynolds

Newport Police Department

Trevor A. Ripberger

Newport Police Department

Bill J. Stevens

Carter County Sheriff’s Office

Christian M. Stidham

Perry County Sheriff’s Office

Marcus B. Stigall

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office

Derek M. Sutton

Owensboro Police Department