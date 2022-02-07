23 law enforcement officers graduate from basic training at DOCTJ

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE)– Thursday, Feb. 2, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 23 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state graduated the basic training academy.

“Congratulations to these 23 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now more than ever, our commonwealth is in need of public safety professionals and I am grateful for your dedication and commitment to our people. We wish you a safe and fulfilling career of service to the commonwealth.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 523 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“This class has already faced a difficult challenge with the passing of Morgan County Deputy Alex Spencer, who served as Class 523’s leader,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “Your career will be full of challenges and triumphs. But each day that you put on that uniform, know that there is a community who feels safer and more secure because of your commitment to integrity and professionalism.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Bowling Green Police Department, Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Class 523 graduates and their agencies are:

Jacob M. Atwood
Liberty Police Department

Skyler P. Bickett
Henderson Police Department

Connor T. Bleser
Newport Police Department

Travion L. Carr
Henderson Police Department

Stanley A. Cash
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Dustin Charles
Greenup County Sheriff’s Office

Tyler J. Crane
Graves County Sheriff’s Office

Jeremy N. Crawford
Hopkinsville Police Department

Tyler D. Daniels
Worthington Police Department

April Drake
Danville Police Department

Joe W. Ganns, III
Newport Police Department

Hector H. Gonzalez
Henderson Police Department

Raymond W. Kindig
Paris Police Department

Matthew D. Krone
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office

Garrick D. Lamb
Princeton Police Department

Joshua Pelfrey
Richmond Police Department

Kevin T. Quarles
Christian County Sheriff’s Office

Patrick A. Reynolds
Newport Police Department

Trevor A. Ripberger
Newport Police Department

Bill J. Stevens
Carter County Sheriff’s Office

Christian M. Stidham
Perry County Sheriff’s Office

Marcus B. Stigall
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office

Derek M. Sutton
Owensboro Police Department

