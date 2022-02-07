23 law enforcement officers graduate from basic training at DOCTJ
DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE)– Thursday, Feb. 2, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 23 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state graduated the basic training academy.
“Congratulations to these 23 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now more than ever, our commonwealth is in need of public safety professionals and I am grateful for your dedication and commitment to our people. We wish you a safe and fulfilling career of service to the commonwealth.”
DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 523 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.
“This class has already faced a difficult challenge with the passing of Morgan County Deputy Alex Spencer, who served as Class 523’s leader,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “Your career will be full of challenges and triumphs. But each day that you put on that uniform, know that there is a community who feels safer and more secure because of your commitment to integrity and professionalism.”
DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Bowling Green Police Department, Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.
Class 523 graduates and their agencies are:
Jacob M. Atwood
Liberty Police Department
Skyler P. Bickett
Henderson Police Department
Connor T. Bleser
Newport Police Department
Travion L. Carr
Henderson Police Department
Stanley A. Cash
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office
Dustin Charles
Greenup County Sheriff’s Office
Tyler J. Crane
Graves County Sheriff’s Office
Jeremy N. Crawford
Hopkinsville Police Department
Tyler D. Daniels
Worthington Police Department
April Drake
Danville Police Department
Joe W. Ganns, III
Newport Police Department
Hector H. Gonzalez
Henderson Police Department
Raymond W. Kindig
Paris Police Department
Matthew D. Krone
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office
Garrick D. Lamb
Princeton Police Department
Joshua Pelfrey
Richmond Police Department
Kevin T. Quarles
Christian County Sheriff’s Office
Patrick A. Reynolds
Newport Police Department
Trevor A. Ripberger
Newport Police Department
Bill J. Stevens
Carter County Sheriff’s Office
Christian M. Stidham
Perry County Sheriff’s Office
Marcus B. Stigall
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office
Derek M. Sutton
Owensboro Police Department