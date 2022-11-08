2022 Kentucky Election Day results
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s General Election Day in the bluegrass, and to make things easier for you, ABC 36 has compiled a list of election results which will be updated in real-time all night. Below, you’ll find results for congressional, senatorial and representative districts, plus other races like the Lexington mayoral, senate, both amendments and more.
Editor’s Note: The winner of each race will be indicated with a ✔️ mark. Results will be updated in real-time all night and are considered unofficial until certified by administrators.
Congressional Districts
US Representative, 1st Congressional District
James Comer (R)
Jimmy Ausbrooks (D)
US Representative, 2nd Congressional District
Hank Linderman (D)
S. Brett Guthrie (R)
US Representative, 3rd Congressional District
Morgan McGarvey (D)
Stuart Ray (R)
US Representative, 4th Congressional District
Thomas Massie (R)
Matthew Lehman (D)
Ethan Osborne (I)
US Representative, 5th Congressional District
Harold “Hal” Rogers (R)
Conor Halbleib (D)
US Representative, 6th Congressional District
Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young (D)
Randy Cravens (D-Write-in)
Andy Barr (R)
Maxwell Froedge (Non-affiliated, write-in)
Senatorial/Representative Districts
State Senator, 12th Senatorial District – Boyle, Mercer, Woodford and parts of Fayette counties
Amanda Mays Bledsoe (R)
Bill O’Brien (D)
State Senator, 20th Senatorial District – Franklin, Owen, Carroll, Gallatin and parts of Boone and Kenton counties
Gex Williams (R)
Teresa Barton (D)
State Senator, 22nd Senatorial District – Garrard, Jessamine and parts of Fayette counties
Donald Douglas (R)
Chuck Eddy (D)
State Senator, 30th Senatorial District – Leslie, Perry, Breathitt, Lee, Estill, Powell, Wolfe, Morgan and Magoffin counties
Sid Allen (D)
Brandon Smith (R)
State Senator, 34th Senatorial District – Madison and parts of Fayette counties
Jared Carpenter (R)
Susan Cintra (D)
State Representative, 52nd Representative District – Wayne, McCreary and parts of Pulaski counties
Ken Upchurch (R)
State Representative, 55th Representative District – Washington, Mercer and parts of Jessamine counties
Kim King (R)
State Representative, 56th Representative District – Woodford and parts of Franklin and Jessamine counties
Grayson Vandegrift (D)
Daniel Fister (R)
State Representative, 62nd Representative District – Scott County
Phillip Pratt (R)
Michael Robinson (D)
James Toller (L)
State Representative, 73rd Representative District – Clark and parts of Fayette counties
Thomas Adams III (D)
Ryan Dotson (R)
State Representative, 74th Representative District – Bath, Menifee and Montgomery counties
David Hale (R)
Bennie Deskins (D)
State Representative, 75th Representative District – Parts of Fayette County
Lindsey Burke (D)
State Representative, 77th Representative District – Parts of Fayette County
George Brown Jr. (D)
Terry Cunningham (R)
State Representative, 79th Representative District – Parts of Fayette County
Chad Aull (D)
State Representative, 84th Representative District – Breathitt, Owsley and Perry counties
Chris Fugate (R)
Theresa Combs (D)
State Representative, 85th Representative District – Parts of Laurel and Pulaski counties
Shane Baker (R)
Byron Vaught (D)
State Representative, 86th Representative District – Knox and parts of Laurel counties
Tom Odell Smith (R)
State Representative, 88th Representative District – Parts of Fayette and Scott counties
Cherlynn Stevenson (D)
Jim Coleman (R)
State Representative, 89th Representative District – Jackson, Lee, Wolfe and parts of Madison and Laurel counties
Timmy Truett (R)
Brittany Oliver (D)
State Representative, 91st Representative District – Estill, Powell and parts of Madison counties
Bill Wesley (R)
Martina Jackson (D)
State Representative, 93rd Representative District – Parts of Fayette County
Kyle Whalen (R)
Lamin Swann (D)
State Representative, 99th Representative District – Elliot, Morgan and Rowan counties
Richard White (R)
Kevin Anderson (D)
Lexington races
Lexington Mayor
David Kloiber
Linda Gorton
Lexington At-Large Council (3 winners)
James Brown
Chuck Ellinger
Bill Farmer, Jr.
Lillie Miller-Johnson
Richard Moloney
Dan Wu
Lexington Council District 1
Rashaan Berry
Tanya Fogle
Lexington Council District 2
Shayla Lynch
Josh McCurn
Lexington Council District 3
Hannah LeGris
Kate Savage
Lexington Council District 4
J. “Brack” Marquette
Brenda Monarrez
Lexington Council District 5
Greg Ladd
Liz Sheehan
Lexington Council District 6
Denise Gray
Charlie Rowland
Lexington Council District 7
Joseph Hale
Preston Worley
Lexington Council District 8
Fred Brown
Kenya Williams
Lexington Council District 9
Whitney Elliot Baxter
James J. Lombardi
Lexington Council District 10
Ross Mann
Dave Sevigny
Lexington Council District 11
Rock Daniels
Jennifer Reynolds
Lexington Council District 12
Raymond O. Alexander
Kathy Plomin
Other
US Senator
Charles Booker (D)
Rand Paul (R)
Amendments
1:
Pass
Fail
2:
Pass
Fail
Circuit Judge, 22nd Judicial Circuit, 7th Division (Nonpartisan) – Fayette County
Diane Minnifield
Jeffrey A. Taylor