2022 Kentucky Election Day results

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s General Election Day in the bluegrass, and to make things easier for you, ABC 36 has compiled a list of election results which will be updated in real-time all night. Below, you’ll find results for congressional, senatorial and representative districts, plus other races like the Lexington mayoral, senate, both amendments and more.

Editor’s Note: The winner of each race will be indicated with a ✔️ mark. Results will be updated in real-time all night and are considered unofficial until certified by administrators.

Congressional Districts

US Representative, 1st Congressional District

James Comer (R)

Jimmy Ausbrooks (D)

US Representative, 2nd Congressional District

Hank Linderman (D)

S. Brett Guthrie (R)

US Representative, 3rd Congressional District

Morgan McGarvey (D)

Stuart Ray (R)

US Representative, 4th Congressional District

Thomas Massie (R)

Matthew Lehman (D)

Ethan Osborne (I)

US Representative, 5th Congressional District

Harold “Hal” Rogers (R)

Conor Halbleib (D)

US Representative, 6th Congressional District

Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young (D)

Randy Cravens (D-Write-in)

Andy Barr (R)

Maxwell Froedge (Non-affiliated, write-in)

Senatorial/Representative Districts

State Senator, 12th Senatorial District – Boyle, Mercer, Woodford and parts of Fayette counties

Amanda Mays Bledsoe (R)

Bill O’Brien (D)

State Senator, 20th Senatorial District – Franklin, Owen, Carroll, Gallatin and parts of Boone and Kenton counties

Gex Williams (R)

Teresa Barton (D)

State Senator, 22nd Senatorial District – Garrard, Jessamine and parts of Fayette counties

Donald Douglas (R)

Chuck Eddy (D)

State Senator, 30th Senatorial District – Leslie, Perry, Breathitt, Lee, Estill, Powell, Wolfe, Morgan and Magoffin counties

Sid Allen (D)

Brandon Smith (R)

State Senator, 34th Senatorial District – Madison and parts of Fayette counties

Jared Carpenter (R)

Susan Cintra (D)

State Representative, 52nd Representative District – Wayne, McCreary and parts of Pulaski counties

Ken Upchurch (R)

State Representative, 55th Representative District – Washington, Mercer and parts of Jessamine counties

Kim King (R)

State Representative, 56th Representative District – Woodford and parts of Franklin and Jessamine counties

Grayson Vandegrift (D)

Daniel Fister (R)

State Representative, 62nd Representative District – Scott County

Phillip Pratt (R)

Michael Robinson (D)

James Toller (L)

State Representative, 73rd Representative District – Clark and parts of Fayette counties

Thomas Adams III (D)

Ryan Dotson (R)

State Representative, 74th Representative District – Bath, Menifee and Montgomery counties

David Hale (R)

Bennie Deskins (D)

State Representative, 75th Representative District – Parts of Fayette County

Lindsey Burke (D)

State Representative, 77th Representative District – Parts of Fayette County

George Brown Jr. (D)

Terry Cunningham (R)

State Representative, 79th Representative District – Parts of Fayette County

Chad Aull (D)

State Representative, 84th Representative District – Breathitt, Owsley and Perry counties

Chris Fugate (R)

Theresa Combs (D)



State Representative, 85th Representative District – Parts of Laurel and Pulaski counties

Shane Baker (R)

Byron Vaught (D)

State Representative, 86th Representative District – Knox and parts of Laurel counties

Tom Odell Smith (R)

State Representative, 88th Representative District – Parts of Fayette and Scott counties

Cherlynn Stevenson (D)

Jim Coleman (R)

State Representative, 89th Representative District – Jackson, Lee, Wolfe and parts of Madison and Laurel counties

Timmy Truett (R)

Brittany Oliver (D)

State Representative, 91st Representative District – Estill, Powell and parts of Madison counties

Bill Wesley (R)

Martina Jackson (D)

State Representative, 93rd Representative District – Parts of Fayette County

Kyle Whalen (R)

Lamin Swann (D)

State Representative, 99th Representative District – Elliot, Morgan and Rowan counties

Richard White (R)

Kevin Anderson (D)

Lexington races

Lexington Mayor

David Kloiber

Linda Gorton

Lexington At-Large Council (3 winners)

James Brown

Chuck Ellinger

Bill Farmer, Jr.

Lillie Miller-Johnson

Richard Moloney

Dan Wu

Lexington Council District 1

Rashaan Berry

Tanya Fogle

Lexington Council District 2

Shayla Lynch

Josh McCurn

Lexington Council District 3

Hannah LeGris

Kate Savage

Lexington Council District 4

J. “Brack” Marquette

Brenda Monarrez

Lexington Council District 5

Greg Ladd

Liz Sheehan

Lexington Council District 6

Denise Gray

Charlie Rowland

Lexington Council District 7

Joseph Hale

Preston Worley

Lexington Council District 8

Fred Brown

Kenya Williams

Lexington Council District 9

Whitney Elliot Baxter

James J. Lombardi

Lexington Council District 10

Ross Mann

Dave Sevigny

Lexington Council District 11

Rock Daniels

Jennifer Reynolds

Lexington Council District 12

Raymond O. Alexander

Kathy Plomin

Other

US Senator

Charles Booker (D)

Rand Paul (R)

Amendments

1:

Pass

Fail

2:

Pass

Fail

Circuit Judge, 22nd Judicial Circuit, 7th Division (Nonpartisan) – Fayette County

Diane Minnifield

Jeffrey A. Taylor