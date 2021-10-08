Keeneland 2021 Fall Meet opens Friday, what you need to know

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Keeneland 2021 Fall Meet opens Friday, Oct. 8. It marks the 85th anniversary of the race course.
The fall meet breaks from the gate with its signature Fall Stars Weekend, Oct. 8-10, featuring many racing stars making their final preps for the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar on Nov. 4-5.
Ten Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” races will be held at Keeneland this fall, nine of which are slated for Fall Stars Weekend. Read more HERE.
First post is 1 p.m. ET each day. Gates open at 11 a.m. There is no racing on Monday’s and Tuesday’s. The fall meet runs through Oct. 30.
As of early Friday morning, tickets were sold out for Friday and Saturday of opening weekend. Reserved seating and dining tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold on-site. More ticking information is available HERE.
Keeneland recommends masking while at the track but won’t enforce it for fall meet and all general admission. Daily capacity is limited to 20,000 people.
Keeneland announced a new partnership this year with Daily Racing Form to serve as presenting sponsors of DRF en Espanol, which will deliver expanded coverage of Keeneland’s Fall Meet to Spanish-speaking Thoroughbred racing fans across the U.S. and around the world. Read more HERE.