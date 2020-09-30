Keeneland Fall Meet to have coverage in Spanish

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Keeneland announced a new partnership Wednesday with Daily Racing Form to serve as presenting sponsors of DRF en Espanol, which will deliver expanded coverage of Keeneland’s Fall Meet to Spanish-speaking Thoroughbred racing fans across the U.S. and around the world.

The fully translated platform will include dedicated Keeneland coverage on DRF.com/Espanol with articles and handicapping selections; analysis videos featuring Keeneland racing and a “Noon Line” of handicapping analysis for Keeneland races every Thursday through Sunday during the 17-day Fall Meet, which opens Friday and runs through Saturday, Oct. 24.

Roberto L. Rodriguez, the creator, owner and operator of ElPotroRobert.com, the only U.S.-based Spanish language website dedicated to horse racing, is the “face” of DRF en Español.

“It’s a privilege for me, and the entire DRF en Español team, to work directly with an iconic track like Keeneland,” Rodriguez said. “During the Fall Meet, the DRF en Español platform will be the home of Keeneland content for Spanish-speaking horse racing fans everywhere. It’s definitely a dream come true.”

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to reach new audiences and better serve our existing Spanish-speaking fans with our coverage and race analysis through DRF in Español,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “Investing in the future of our sport and the racing community is key to our mission, and we are excited to expand our engagement with both local and international audiences with this new partnership.”

“DRF is excited to bring the best of horse racing coverage and analysis to the Spanish-speaking community,” said Robert Forbeck, the Form’s senior vice president/national advertising director. “The DRF, along with the unparalleled content provided by Roberto and his team, will make DRF en Español the premier destination for Spanish-speaking Thoroughbred racing fans. We are thrilled to partner with Keeneland to provide coverage, analysis and selections for their first-class racing product during the Fall Meet.”