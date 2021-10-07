‘Significant’ evidence found during searches: Laurel death investigators

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County investigators hope evidence and information obtained during searches of homicide victim and businessman Bryan McCarty’s two residences Thursday will help lead to suspects in the case.
In a statement, Laurel County Sheriff John Root said “significant information” was obtained and “numerous pieces of evidence” were recovered during the searches at the home on Maple Grove Road five miles west of London.
The searches came after “information was developed by Sheriff’s investigators,” Root said.
Anyone with any information regarding the McCarty’s death on Sept. 25, 2021, at his home off Maple Grove Road is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s office at 606–864–6600 or personal message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or to email at: gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. Information will be confidential.
A $14,000 reward is offered for the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals involved.
Sheriff’s investigators executing the search warrants were: Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Sgt. Richard Dalrymple, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Bryon Lawson and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. Photos of continuing investigation and the execution of the search warrants attached to this report.