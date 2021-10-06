KSP welcomes largest class to training academy since 2014

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
18
Source: KSP

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced the largest academy class in seven years reported to Frankfort Oct. 3.

The largest class since 2014 includes 87 traditional and 13 LEAP (law enforcement accelerated program) cadets.

- Advertisement -

According to KSP, Cadet Class 101 will undergo 24 weeks of basic training with more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study for traditional cadet classes.

LEAP candidates attend the academy with a minumum of two years of law enforcement experience and undergo an accelerated 13 week academy.

Earlier this year, Governor Beshear announced he was including $500,000 to expand recruitment efforts for KSP.

“Our troopers are the primary law enforcement officers for the state, often assisting local law enforcement, and serving in a multitude of situations, many of which are hard for most people to even imagine,” said Gov. Beshear. “On behalf of the commonwealth, thank you to these 100 men and women who have chosen to wear the badge of honor to create a better, safer Kentucky for all. Only a select few among us are called to serve our fellow brothers and sisters in this role and I am grateful to have each and every one of you sign up to join Team Kentucky.”

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. says the size of the class is a direct result of that support.

“By strengthening KSP’s essential workforce, our agency is improving public safety, maintaining critical services and better reflecting the diverse communities we serve,” said Commissioner Burnett. “I am honored to have this new class start what I hope will be a long and fulfilling public safety career at KSP. A career focused on enhancing KSP’s mission of providing safety through service, integrity and professionalism.”

Cadet Class 101 is tentatively scheduled to graduate in March of 2022.

Source: KSP
Previous articleLeaders, grieving families want to see new program to reduce violence
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!