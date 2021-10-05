Three Chicago men arrested after chase with troopers

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) -Three Illinois men are charged after a chase through two

states that ended ina crash.

According to the Kentucky State Police, on October 4, 2021 at approximately 9:49 p.m., a Trooper with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu for a speeding violation near the 24 mile marker on I-24.

As the trooper was walking up to the stopped Malibu, the vehicle began traveling in reverse toward the trooper. The trooper was able to get out of the way and the car took off, accelerating westbound on I-24, the KSP said.

A pursuit continued westbound into Illinois where authorities from Illinois took over the pursuit. The Malibu was involved in a collision in Illinois and all three occupants were identified and detained by Illinois authorities.

Due to the collision, the occupants were taken to Lourdes-Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah, Ky., for medical treatment. Once back in Kentucky and released from the hospital, the occupants were arrested by the Kentucky State Police, troopers said.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Edward Nuitall of Chicago. He was charged with Attempted Assault 1st Degree of a Police Officer, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree in a Motor Vehicle, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, DUI, and numerous traffic violations.

The passengers were identified as 34-year-old Michael Wafford of Chicago, IL and 27-year- old Lyndell Wafford of Chicago. Both passengers were charged with Complicity to Fleeing or Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle 1st Degree and Complicity to Tampering with Physical Evidence.

All three occupants were lodged at the McCracken County Jail.