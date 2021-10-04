Concerns over possible traffic impact of new Chick-fil-A in Lexington addressed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The corner of West New Circle Road and Russell Cave Road is getting a face lift…with the addition of a new Chick fil A restaurant.

But, its prompted concerns from community members about what this popular chain will do to the traffic in the area.

“I believe having an established national firm like this that people do enjoy will have a positive impact on the neighborhood” said Planning Director, with the Urban County Government, Jim Duncan.

Duncan says the planning commission reviewed the new development plan and approved it, but since the location was already once a restaurant, no zoning change was required so a traffic study was also not required.

“Even though it is a popular destination, they are showing a lot of stacking as its called for people that will be going through their drive through, as well as parking for people that want to eat inside.”

While some people may have concerns about the traffic impact, Duncan says that improvements to access Chick fil A and the Marathon gas station will ultimately make Russell Cave Road much safer.

“One of the access points coming in from Russell Cave to the gas station, there were two, one of those will be closed and then the gas station and the Chick fil A site will have cross activity” said Duncan.

He says access from Russell Cave Road to the Chick fil A site will be restricted to a right in right out only, and that there will be full access to the service road that parallels New Circle Road on the front of the Chick fil A site.

“If there appeared to be an impact or adverse impacts on the local neighborhoods there are local traffic mitigation efforts through the division of traffic engineering so I do believe there will be other options if this proves to be something that we had not anticipated” added Duncan.

The opening date for the new location is not yet known.

