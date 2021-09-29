Morgan & Morgan sign NIL deal with four UK football players

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Four University of Kentucky football players have signed a name, image & likeness (NIL) partnership with Morgan & Morgan.

Darian Kinnard, Marquan McCall, Justin Rogers and Josh Paschal each made the deal with the law firm.

The NCAA recently changed its NIL guidelines and Morgan & Morgan is one of the first law firms to use student athletes as brand ambassadors and one of the first companies permitted to use student athletes in the school jerseys for NIL purposes.

“As a Kentucky native, I am thrilled that my firm is partnering with these four rising stars in college football,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “For the first time, student athletes will have the much deserved ability to benefit from the use of their name, image & likeness. This change is long overdue and we are proud to support these young men and many other athletes in the future.”

Morgan & Morgan has partnered with UK Athletics since 2019.

“As America’s largest plaintiffs’ law firm and with a combined 150 attorneys and staff members in the Commonwealth, this partnership was a natural fit for us,” said Jonathan Rabinowitz, Managing Partner of Morgan & Morgan’s Kentucky offices. “Thanks to the new guidelines set forth by the NCAA, companies like ours have the ability to give back to these student athletes and support the communities we serve.”