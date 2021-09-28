UPDATE: Sulphur Well Pike/KY 39 bridge project continues, road to close for construction

UPDATE POSTED SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 AT 11:41 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The bridge replacement project on Sulphur Well Pike/KY 39 in Jessamine County continues with an upcoming closure.

From 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Sulphur Well Pike will be closed at milepoint 3.714 over Hickman Creek. Traffic will be diverted for Phase 2 of the bridge construction.

Drivers can take the following routes as detours:

KY 39 to KY 3374 to US 27 to KY 1268 to KY 39

KY 39 to KY 1268 to US 27 to KY 3374 to KY 39

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED JULY 26, 2021 AT 4:21 P.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Bridging Kentucky Program’s bridge replacement project on Sulphur Well Pike/KY 39 over Hickman Creek is moving forward, resulting in upcoming traffic impacts.

On Tuesday, July 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., travelers will be stopped at varied intervals to give crews ample space and time to setup the cranes as well as unloading and setting beams. Flaggers will be present to help assist traffic.

Drivers are urged to use the marked detour.

The following day, Wednesday, July 28, from 9:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the road will be closed at milepoint 3.714.

Depending on how the work advances, the road could reopen between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The road could also be closed again at 6:30 p.m. until the work is completed

Message boards and barricades will be in place marking two detours.

KY 39 to KY 3374 to US 27 to KY 1268 to KY 39

KY 39 to KY 1268 to US 27 to KY 3374 to KY 39

For more information on Bridging Kentucky, and other bridge projects, please visit: https://www.BridgingKentucky.com