Lexington eatery recognized by PETA for best vegan chili dish

“Chili fries are the ultimate comfort food, and these come with the comforting thought that no animals were harmed to make them,” says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “PETA celebrates The Social Vegan for helping people tuck into their favorite foods without the cruelty or the cholesterol.”

PETA’s motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat.”

Vegan meat sales increased 148% in 2020 compared to the year before, and 47% of Americans want to incorporate more vegan foods into their meals in 2021, according to a survey.

Other honorees include Plant Bae in Montgomery, Ala.; Arles & Boggs Vegan Eatery in Wallingford, Conn.; House of Leaf & Bean in Jacksonville, Fla.; The Grit in Athens, Ga.; and Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington, D.C.