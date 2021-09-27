United flight makes emergency landing at Blue Grass Airport, everyone safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – United Airlines flight 4404 from Chicago to Lexington made a safe emergency landing on Monday night at Blue Grass Airport, according to airport spokeswoman Amy Caudill.
Emergency crews from the airport and the Lexington Fire Department responded, but were not needed as the GoJet Airlines commercial plane, which operates exclusively for United, made a safe landing shortly after 7:00 p.m., according to Caudill. No one was hurt, according to Caudill.
The flight was the last of day from Chicago to Lexington for the airline, so no other flights or passengers were delayed, according to Caudill.
The airport referred all questions about what led to the emergency landing to United Airlines, which referred us to GoJet Airlines. As of this writing, we had not heard back from GoJet.
