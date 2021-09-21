Using music to help students develop a love of learning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hazard Kentucky native Jonathan Beatty is using his musical talent and his love of reading to make avid readers out of Fayette County’s youngest students.

“There’s a gap in reading because a lot of kids don’t find reading itself interesting,” explains Beatty.

Since he was a child Beatty says he’s had two loves, music and reading.

“Now I’m implementing the love for books and the love for music and the love for music art the same time by engaging these young kids through music,” says Beatty.

Beatty started making music in college. However, it was during the pandemic shutdown when he says he really started to use his beats to give back. His first music video called “Books For Free” was shot at the Lexington Public Library to show kids that knowledge can be free. The latest video he’s created is called I Love Books Anthem was shot at William Wells Brown Elementary School and features Fayette County students. Beatty used some of the profits from his music to buy 300 copies of the book called “I promise,” which he handed out to students at the elementary school. Coincidentally it is the same book teachers read to the kids every morning during assembly. Beatty says the book “I promise” not only encourages reading, but kindness, respect and diligence in the classroom.

“Statistically speaking, the more access to books kids have the less likely you’re going to be illiterate and therefore going into the cycle of poverty and crime and violence and all the other societal woes that illiteracy create,” says Beatty.

Beatty says he’s going to continue to create music and hopes to drop a new song by next month. Click the link here to learn more about his mission.