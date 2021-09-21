State’s positivity rate under 12%, other COVID numbers see increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s positivity rate is back down under 12%, but other COVID statistics are seeing another rise.

In its daily update, the state reported 3,391 new COVID cases with 873 of those in people 18 and under. The new cases brought the state total to 661,586 since the start of the pandemic.

The state also reported 31 new COVID-related deaths. The state’s total lost to COVID is now at 8,370 since March 2020.

The positivity rate continues to go down, with Tuesday’s coming in at 11.95%. This was lower than Monday’s 12.18%, Friday’s 12.88%, Thursday’s 13.00%, Wednesday’s 13.02% and 13.45% on last Tuesday.

Hospitalizations went back up slightly to 2,287 people compared to 2,254 on Monday, 2,426 on Friday, 2,453 on Thursday, 2,493 people in the hospital on Wednesday and 2,514 on last Tuesday.

The number of those in intensive care went up again to 664. Monday’s reported 654, Friday’s 647, Thursday’s 667, 648 people on Wednesday and 666 on last Tuesday.

Patients on ventilators saw a decrease to 445, down from 452 on Monday, Friday’s 463, 448 on Thursday, but up from 436 on Wednesday and 428 on last Tuesday.