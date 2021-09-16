UPDATE: New Circle has reopened between Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville Rd.

Family Weekend will welcome parents and families of University of Kentucky students to the Commonwealth, giving them the opportunity to learn more about what a fall weekend looks like on campus and meet the people and see the spaces that make up UK students’ day-to-day lives.
Family Weekend will welcome parents and families of University of Kentucky students to the Commonwealth, giving them the opportunity to learn more about what a fall weekend looks like on campus and meet the people and see the spaces that make up UK students’ day-to-day lives.
UPDATE: (9/16/21, 8:05 A.M.) – The inner loop of New Circle Road between Harrodsburg Road and Versailles Road has reopened, according to Lexwrecks. Drivers can expect continued delays while traffic flow returns to normal.
Lexwrecks reports traffic remains backed up to Nicholasville Road at this time.
- Advertisement -
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers in the area of Nicholasville Road at New Circle Road are advised not to access the inner loop of New Circle toward Harrodsburg Road, due to a crash.
According to Lexwrecks, the inner loop of New Circle is now shutdown at Harrodsburg Road. Police are diverting traffic coming from the Nicholasville Road area onto Harrodsburg Road due to the wreck.
No word on any injuries at this time. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC 36 for updates.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.