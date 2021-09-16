Shots fired into truck with child inside, search on for shooter and vehicles

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search is on for the driver of a car accused of firing three shots into the driver’s side of a truck with a child inside along I-64, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it all began early Thursday morning with two cars traveling east on Versailles Road near Cardinal Avenue in Frankfort around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of a 2019-20 dark blue Kia Rio with a Florida license plate and the driver of a 1999-2003 or similar white or silver over black Lincoln Town Car began driving aggressively and at one point, cut-off another motorist in traffic.

Deputies say all three vehicles merged onto I-64 and headed west toward Louisville.  They say near the Shelby County line, the driver of the Kia Rio rolled down the passenger side window and fired three shots into the driver’s side of a truck with a child inside.  Deputies say no one in the truck was hit.  They say the driver of the Kia Rio is described as a woman with a medium build, dark hair and possibly in her mid-20’s.

Investigators say the Kia Rio and the Lincoln Town Car both exited I-64 and were last seen near B and N Market in Bagdad in northeastern Shelby County.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two cars and identities of the suspects to send an anonymous “Text-A-Tip” to 502-320-3306.  People can also call the sheriff’s office and leave a message for Detective Farmer at 502-875-8740 or message the office on its Facebook page.

