State has 4th highest COVID day, 49 deaths, including two in early 30s

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another grim day for COVID cases in Kentucky with the fourth-highest total of new cases and 49 new deaths, including two people in their early 30s.
“Today is another tough day in our battle with COVID-19. The delta variant is deadly. Please, protect yourself – get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors,” Gov. Andy Beshear pleaded in a video post to social media.
In its daily update, the state reported 5,398 new COVID cases with 1,530 of those in people 18 and under. The new cases brought the state total to 639,687 since the start of the pandemic.
The 49 deaths, including a 32-year-old and a 33-year-old, increased the state’s total lost to COVID-related causes to 8,144 since March 2020.