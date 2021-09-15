State has 4th highest COVID day, 49 deaths, including two in early 30s

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another grim day for COVID cases in Kentucky with the fourth-highest total of new cases and 49 new deaths, including two people in their early 30s.

“Today is another tough day in our battle with COVID-19. The delta variant is deadly. Please, protect yourself – get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors,” Gov. Andy Beshear pleaded in a video post to social media.

In its daily update, the state reported 5,398 new COVID cases with 1,530 of those in people 18 and under. The new cases brought the state total to 639,687 since the start of the pandemic.

The 49 deaths, including a 32-year-old and a 33-year-old, increased the state’s total lost to COVID-related causes to 8,144 since March 2020.

The positivity rate dropped again, falling to 13.02% from 13.45% Tuesday, 13.7% Monday, 14% Friday, 14.04% Thursday and 14.16% last Wednesday.

But other indicators still are high with 2,493 people in the hospital, which was down slightly from 2,514 Tuesday but still higher than the 2,446 Monday and higher than every day last week.

Meanwhile, 648 people are in intensive care, down from 666 Tuesday and near the 646 Monday.

And the number of people on ventilators rose to 436, from 428 Tuesday and 411 Monday.