FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The state’s COVID positivity rate fell again Tuesday but after slight declines, the number of people in the hospital and intensive care rose again.

In its daily update, the state reported 4,030 new COVID cases with 1,154 of those in people 18 and under. The state now has listed 634,298 cases since the outbreak began.

The state also confirmed 24 more COVID related deaths, raising the total lost to COVID-related causes to 8,095.

The positivity rate dropped to 13.45% from 13.7% Monday, 14% Friday, 14.04% Thursday and 14.16% last Wednesday.

Tuesday’s report listed 2,514 people in the hospital, up from 2,446 Monday, down from 2,541 Friday but above the 2,479 last Thursday, 2,424 last Wednesday and 2,356 last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 666 people are in ICU, up 20 from Monday.

And the number of people on ventilators rose to 428 after falling to 411 Monday.