Hopkins County collision leaves 18-year-old dead

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Hopkins County that resulted in the death of one 18-year-old passenger involved.

According to KSP, a call came in around 11:44 p.m. on Sept. 5 regarding a two-vehicle collision at the 111 mile marker of I-69 northbound.

The initial investigation found that Horazeon Boyd, 21, of Paducah was traveling north in the right lane in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with his front seat passenger Brianna Teague, and two rear passengers, Briantavion Haynes and Destinee Scott, 18, of Paducah.

For an unknown reason, Boyd’s car slowed in the roadway. As it slowed, the car was hit in the back by a 2018 Dodge Caravan being driven by Whitney Gibson, 24, of Madisonville. Both vehicles left the east side of the roadway after colliding and ended up in a field.

Boyd, Teague and Haynes were taken from the scene by ambulance, with Boyd and Haynes later being taken by helicopter to Saint Vincent Hospital in Indiana. Dennis Mayfield, the Hopkins County Coroner, pronounced Scott dead on the scene.

Gibson and her two passengers, William Nash and an infant, were taken by ambulance from the scene to Baptist Health Madisonville.

I-69 was closed for nearly four hours as KSP investigated the collision.

Detective Brian Graves is leading the investigation and accident reconstruction.