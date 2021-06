LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police says early Saturday morning there were two armed robberies.

One at the Circle K on Buckhorn Drive around 2:30 a.m. and the other shortly after at 3 a.m. at the CVS on Old Todds Road.

Police say it’s not certain it’s the same suspect in each, but witnesses had similar descriptions at both.

Police say witnesses also reported a possible accomplice at the second robbery.

No one was hurt.