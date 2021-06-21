UPDATE: Recovered Korean War soldier to be buried

UPDATE POSTED JUNE 21, 2021 AT 5:57 P.M.

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WTVQ) – Army Cpl. Burl Mullins’ remains will be buried at Osborne Cemetery in Dorton, Kentucky on June 26. His funeral will be held at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home in Virgie, Kentucky before the burial.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MAY 20, 2021 AT 11:19 A.M.

WASHINGTON (WTVQ) – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Cpl. Burl Mullins, 23, of Dorton, Kentucky, killed during the Korean

War, was accounted for April 23, 2020.

In late 1950, Mullins, who also served during World War II, was a member of

Heavy Mortar Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry

Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, when his unit

was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. It was later

discovered that he had been taken as a prisoner of war.

On July 27, 2018, after President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un’s summit in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Mullins’ remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological

analysis, along with circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from

the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA)

analysis.

Mullins’ name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National

Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are

still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name

to indicate he has been accounted for.

Mullins will be buried in his hometown. The date has yet to be decided.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at

(800) 892-2490.

To see the most up-to-date statistics on DPAA recovery efforts for those

unaccounted for from the Korean War, go to the Korean War fact sheet on the

DPAA website.

For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account

for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA

website at www.dpaa.mil, find us on social media at www.facebook.com/dodpaa

or https://www.linkedin.com/company/defense-pow-mia-accounting-agency.

Mullins’ personnel profile can be viewed at

https://dpaa.secure.force.com/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt000000azLr5EAE.