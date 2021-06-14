Lexington Make-A-Wish recipient gets unique wish granted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Typically…the ‘Make-A-Wish Foundation’ only grants wishes for kids 18 and younger, but 20-year-old Cristal Espinosa’s circumstances were much different.

She waited more than two years for her wish.

“She was actually 18 when she was referred for a wish, so our wish children are typically between the ages of 3 and 18 and she has a broad spectrum of disorders” said Faith Hacker, Senior Advancement Officer with Make-A-Wish, Ohio, KY and Indiana.

- Advertisement -

Her wish was something out of the ordinary for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Because of her condition, some of our typical things like trips, and swimming pools and campers, those aren’t things that would really benefit Cristal and so for this it was something that would improve her quality of life, but it made the care of her so much better for her family” added Hacker.

Cristal has Cerebral Palsy and seizures that are triggered by excessive heat or cold temperatures.

Her brother Francisco says they wanted her wish to be something that could help her seizures and make her more comfortable, so they decided on a heating and cooling system for their home…

“She has to be cared for, somebody has to shower, bath her, feed her, change her diapers, and so having this heating and air helps to alleviate that stress that we encounter every day.”

Through a partnership with Signature Heating and Air…an HVAC system was installed at their home on Monday…a day the Espinosa’s will never forget.

“It’s like a big weight lifted off our shoulders especially with how this year has been going on you know so it’s just been a big help honestly”