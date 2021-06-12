Flooding, water rescue keep Laurel County crews busy

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – First responders had a busy day and night Friday because of flood waters.

One of the most serious was at about 10 p.m. near the Old Way Road intersection on Johnson Road, according to the Laurel County Fire Department and London-Laurel Rescue Squad.

An SUV was off the road, upside down in water with one person still trapped inside.

Units arrived and went to work forcing the door open and freeing the victim to be turned over to EMS. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County also helped.

Earlier Friday afternoon, the rescue squad responded to eight calls within 30 minutes because of heavy rain and flash foods. The rescues and responses included Payne Trail, Sallys Branch Road, Lick Fork Rad and Tom Cat Trail.