Estill County baseball wins first game in honor of late coach Blake Crowe

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Baseball Team played its first game since the death of beloved head coach…Blake Crowe.

It was a way to honor him just two weeks since his death.

“He never dreamed that that night would be his last, but he left it all on the field so to speak, and he was just the best young man ever” said Billy Wiseman, Blake’s Uncle.

- Advertisement -

Monday night’s Estill County baseball game would have been the start of head coach Blake Crowe’s first season with the team, following in his father Brian’s footsteps.

But instead, Brian Crowe comes out of retirement to take over the program for his son…who was killed in a tragic accident earlier this month.

“It’s what Blake would want and his dad is the one who taught both his boys to play ball. Blake just had an avid passion for baseball and he was an avid Cincinnati reds fan, he had big plans for this program.”

The Estill County Coroner says Blake Crowe was electrocuted in his yard after a flagpole outside his home fell onto an electric line, knocking it to the wet ground.

Crowe’s father and team buried him just last week.

Wiseman says going forward with Mondays game was a hard decision, but it was something they all knew was needed to give the team some sort of normalcy.

“You can tell there’s some emptiness to them, there’s a loss there, you can tell by their interactions”

And it was an emotional moment for Coach Brian, bringing Blake’s brother Tanner, Blake’s wife and two kids onto the field to start the game.

“He was just who he was, he had the prettiest smile you could ever see, his greatest thing was to laugh, he enjoyed life” said Wiseman.

The game, not just played to honor Blake’s legacy, but won in his honor as well. It was the outcome they were hoping for, winning 6- 0 against Breathitt County.

“It would be great to come out with a win, but when you deal with my nephew Blake Crowe, it’s always a win” added Wiseman.

A scholarship in Blake’s name is being discussed by friends and family.

And a Go Fund Me was also created to help the Crowe family. You can find that here.