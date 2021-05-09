Power outages, fallen tree limbs causing traffic hazards in KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rain and wind gusts were strong Sunday throughout Central Kentucky.
Some trees and limbs caused power outages across the State.
According to Kentucky Utilities, thousands across the State are without power. While the majority of outages are in Louisville, Lexington outages are affecting more than 200 homes.
And those strong winds caused quite a precarious situation for drivers.
According to the Lexington Police Department, there were more than 29 traffic hazard scenarios, fallen limbs from trees and roads with flooded streets.
In Woodford County there was more than limbs in the road. A huge tree was down on Dry Ridge Rd.
The county urging everyone to be careful on rural roads.