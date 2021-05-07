State’s COVID positivity rate dips again after rising several days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,851,835 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

The governor also said this week that Kentucky’s sales tax receipts from April hit $486.5 million and the state’s vehicle usage tax receipts topped $64 million. These are the highest ever reported in the history of the commonwealth and are generated solely from economic activity.

The state’s positivity rate dropped a fraction for the second straight day after rising for five days.

“Our economy is heating up. We are doing it right – safely and sustainably,” said Beshear. “We cannot give up now. We are picking up economic momentum while putting the health and safety of our people first. We are lifting more restrictions each month as we get more folks vaccinated, open our schools and protect our neighbors from this virus that has already killed more than 6,500 Kentuckians.”

As of 4 p.m. Friday, May 7, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 638

Positivity rate: 3.50%, down from 3.51% Thursday

Deaths: 10

New Audit Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 6,559

Hospitalized: 412, up from 408 Thursday

IN ICU: 106, down from 113

On ventilator: 52, up from 49

For more information on cases and hospital capacity, see the full daily COVID-19 report. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

Because so many Kentuckians have received COVID-19 vaccines, the state has been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes. In addition, state officials have been able to shorten and simplify Healthy at Work minimum requirements and lift the mask mandate for smaller, outdoor events. As outlined in today’s release, additional restrictions will be lifted May 28.

For detailed information on COVID-19 vaccinations and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.