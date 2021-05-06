Reward offered for return of stolen truck in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The owner of a truck sales business in Franklin County is offering a $10,000 reward for the return of a stolen truck and successful prosecution of those responsible for the crime.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:30 a.m. on April 7, 2021, a dark-colored SUV entered the lot at Stiger’s Truck Sales on US 127 in Frankfort.
The post says the driver and another person then stole a white 2011 Dodge 4500 truck.
The sheriff’s office asks for the public’s help to recover the stolen truck.
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to the office’s “Text-A-Tip” line at 502-320-3306. People can also leave a message on the office’s Facebook page or call the office at 502-875-8740.
