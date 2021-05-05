Two major traffic pattern changes Thursday in Hazard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky senior cornerback Brandin Echols was chosen in the sixth round by the New York Jets as the 200th overall pick in the 2021 National Football League Draft on Saturday...
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting motorists to two major traffic pattern changes that take effect Thursday, May 6, 2021 on KY 15 in Hazard.
The state says in the first change, traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge crossing Combs Road and the North Fork of the Kentucky River.
The alignment will be moved from the intersection at the end of the Hazard bypass across the right side (Perry Park side) of the new bridge, and then shifted back to the old alignment on the north side of the bridge. This will include some changes to the ramps on the north side of the bridge at the Combs Road intersection. Signals will remain in place for now at the Perry Park/Cherokee Hills intersection.
The second change will involve implementation of the new U-turn signal at the entrance to KY 80 eastbound/exit from Hal Rogers Parkway eastbound. This will allow northbound traffic entering KY 15 from Crawford Mountain and Boone Ridge roads to make a U-turn to access KY 15 southbound, now that those intersections have become “right-in, right-out.” A dedicated U-turn lane has been built at this location.
Drivers should use caution as these changes are implemented, and as motorists adjust to the new traffic patterns. Warning signage will be in place.
