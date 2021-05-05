Two major traffic pattern changes Thursday in Hazard

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
2
caution sign traffic road

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting motorists to two major traffic pattern changes that take effect Thursday, May 6, 2021 on KY 15 in Hazard.

The state says in the first change, traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge crossing Combs Road and the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

- Advertisement -
The alignment will be moved from the intersection at the end of the Hazard bypass across the right side (Perry Park side) of the new bridge, and then shifted back to the old alignment on the north side of the bridge. This will include some changes to the ramps on the north side of the bridge at the Combs Road intersection. Signals will remain in place for now at the Perry Park/Cherokee Hills intersection.
The second change will involve implementation of the new U-turn signal at the entrance to KY 80 eastbound/exit from Hal Rogers Parkway eastbound. This will allow northbound traffic entering KY 15 from Crawford Mountain and Boone Ridge roads to make a U-turn to access KY 15 southbound, now that those intersections have become “right-in, right-out.” A dedicated U-turn lane has been built at this location.
Drivers should use caution as these changes are implemented, and as motorists adjust to the new traffic patterns. Warning signage will be in place.
Previous articleDeadline is May 9 to pre-order free meals for Fayette County students
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.