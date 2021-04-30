First grade class gets visit from Governor, Mayor

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- During the pandemic, we’ve been trusting our elected officials with our health, but not everyone’s old enough to know what a mayor or a governor does beyond a pandemic.

A Lexington elementary school teacher found a way to teach civics straight from a primary source.

- Advertisement -

Angela Taulbee arranged virtual visits for her class with Governor Andy Beshear and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

Ms. Taulbee’s class has a morning tradition.

The students recite where they live and who their elected leaders are. Taulbee started it when moving back to first grade after years of teaching 5th.

“It amazed me how many children were coming to me and they just were not aware,” Taulbee said.

She promised herself if she ever taught primary school again, she’d make sure her students knew their city, state, mayor, and governor.

She started noticing a theme, though. Her students didn’t really know what mayors and governors did, aside from their role during the pandemic.

“They were making connections that the Governor was the person with the COVID do’s and don’t’s,”Taulbee said.

She was able to set up a meeting with Governor Beshear and Mayor Gorton for her students.

“I want them to realize the Governor, his or her position, is something that is way more than COVID,” Taulbee said.

The lesson is cute, but it’s important, too.

“I want them to grow academically with me, but when they leave my classroom I want it to be a stepping stone to being a productive citizen,” Taulbee said.

Previous articleEKU virtually prepares aviation students for take off
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!