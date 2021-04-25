KSP investigating fatal crash in Harlan County

According to WRIL radio, the accident was on Highway 72 near the Elcomb community and Pope Hill Road in Harlan County.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police continue to investigate a traffic accident that claimed the life of a teenager Saturday night.

The car left the road and went into a field, according to the Harlan Enterprise.

Highway 72 was closed for a long period of time while troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police worked the scene. Pope Hill Road served as a detour.

At least two members of the same family were involved in the accident.

Names and details have not been released.