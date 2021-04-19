Person injured in Pennebaker Drive shooting, multiple people detained for disorderly conduct

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Lexington Police, they responded to a shots fired call at 7:09 P.M. on Pennebaker Drive.

At the scene, they found a victim, who was transported to the hospital and is now being treated for life-threatening injuries.

One person was detained as a suspect.

There were also multiple people who were detained for disorderly conduct. Police say that these people were unrelated to the shooting but were watching the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.