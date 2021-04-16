Fayette COVID cases top 34,000, numbers rising, vaccines next week

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, Lexington reported 58 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 34,028 cases since the outbreak began in March 2020.

Also, vaccination appointments are available for the week of April 19. The department has Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations available for the next clinic on April 21. The clinics are now open to anyone ages 18 and older who live or work in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s new COVID case numbers continue to increase after dropping briefly to levels not seen since last May.

The city’s 7-day rolling average of new cases is currently 39 cases per day, up from 36 Wednesday.

The county reported one new death officially linked to COVID-related causes. The death, which occurred in January, raised the county’s total to 297.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick

• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.