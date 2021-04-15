UPDATE: Remains found in Martin County considered “historical”

Update from April 15, 2021:
TOMAHAWK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police on Thursday returned to the area where possible human remains were found earlier this week in Martin County.
Investigators say with help from the State Medical Examiner’s Office and an archaeologist from Kentucky Heritage Council, it was determined all the remains are considered historical and were returned to where they were found.
KSP says no foul play is suspected. The remains were found by some children playing in the woods behind a home on South Milo Road in the Tomahawk community.
The landowner asks the public to respect the site and not trespass on the property, according to State Police.
Original story from April 13, 2021 below:
TOMAHAWK, Ky. (WTVQ) – Children playing in the woods behind a home in the Tomahawk community of Martin County Monday night made a startling discovery, possible human remains, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say the remains were found on South Milo Road and were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort to determine if they are human and if so, identify them.
There is no timetable for answers from the state medical examiner.