Lone Kentuckian continues journey on ‘American Idol’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Perryville’s Alyssa Wray continues her journey on ABC’s ‘American Idol’ this weekend.
The 18-year-old is the lone Kentuckian still on the show which began this season with Lancaster native Alex Miller and Mount Vernon’s Courtney Arnold.
Arnold announced on social media last week she did not make it to the next round. She wrote in part, “I was so fortunate to have had @loganmcdowallmusic chosen as my partner for duet round. We both put in so much hard work and time into our song selected and I hate that none of it ever got shown. We sang our hearts out.”
Miller didn’t advance to the Top 24 but received a consolation prize to perform with ‘American Idol’ judge Luke Bryan at the Grand Ole Opry.
In an video chat shared by ‘American Idol’ on social media, Bryan asked Miller, “Do you remember a certain promise I made you during the audition process?” Bryan then went on to announce Miller was invited to perform at the venue.
“Oh my God,” responded Miller. “I always said I’m gonna sing in that little circle one day and this is coming full circle for me now. Thank you so much!”
Miller also dropped a new album on social media Friday, view it HERE.
As for Wray, a Freshman at Northern Kentucky University, her journey continues to the Top 24.
This week’s episodes will feature the All-Star Duets and Solo Rounds. Wray is paired with fellow contestant Willie Spence and celebrity Katharine McPhee.
For the first time this season, America will get to vote on Sunday, April 4 and Monday, April 5. Overnight voting begins following each duet episode and four will be eliminated from each duet group. Top 16 results will be revealed the following week during the April 11 episode.
Watch the next part of the journey on ‘American Idol’ on Sunday’s and Monday’s at 8 P.M. on ABC 36.
