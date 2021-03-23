UPDATE: Two Kentuckians continue journey on ABC’s ‘American Idol’

UPDATE: (3/23/21 10:30 A.M.)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The journey continues for two Kentuckians on ABC’s show ‘American Idol’ after Monday’s night duet challenge.

Lancaster native Alex Miller will move onto the next round, after his performance of “I Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash, with duet partner EmiSunshine. The two held their ground, despite judge Luke Bryan’s advice to change up their song choice.

Bryan said he wanted them to pick a different song to push them to grow as artists.

Also moving onto the next round is Perrysville’s Alyssa Wray, after pairing with Grace Kinstler, to perform a soulful edition of “Grenade” bringing judges to their feet.

Mount Vernon’s Courtney Arnold, the other Kentuckian on the show, is not moving onto the next round. Arnold shared on social media she was fortunate to have had Logan McDowall as her partner.

“We both put in so much hard work and time into our song selected and I hate that none of it ever got shown. We sang our hearts out,” said Arnold. “Sometimes we don’t understand why but we have to trust that God has a reason for everything.”

Watch the next part of the journey for Miller and Wray on 'American Idol'

