New park in Rowan will be ‘success’; bear hunting changed

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Outdoor enthusiasts in Eastern Kentucky soon will have some new hunting grounds and rules.

The Fish and Wildlife Commission approved 142 acres next to the Boone National Forest in Rowan County for the stream and wetland program. It’ll mean stream and other restoratin projects but also a parking lot, hiking, maps and other improvements.

The project will provide more hunting and hiking areas in the region.

“Once that’s opened and the parking lot is in place, any sportsman can access thousands of acres of the Boone. And it’ll be a real success. I’m so glad we could help,” Commission member Doug Morgan said.

The Commission also changed the state’s bear hunting rules. Hunters in Leslie, Perry and Pike counties will be able to take two female bears person under the new rules.