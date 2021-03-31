Police investigate possible murder-suicide in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Winchester Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in a car in the driveway of 186 Spruce Court at about 7:30 p.m.

Police Det. Steve Charles told the Winchester Sun it appeared 23-year-old Kino Kendall apparently shot his estranged wife, 22-year-old Esther Meza, several times and then shot himself in the head.

According to family members, Meza died at the scene and Kendall was taken to Clark Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He died there Wednesday morning, relatives said.

A small boy was present at the time of the shooting, according to the Sun’s news story. Other witnesses also were in the area and emergency dispatchers received calls of several shots being fired during a domestic dispute, according to the newspaper.