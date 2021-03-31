Kentucky National Guard, Laurel County joint rescue training

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Approximately 100 Kentucky National Guard members along with several dozen members of the London-Laurel Rescue Squad and Laurel County Emergency Management spent four days cross training rope rescue techniques to improve search and rescue operations.

The simulated real world situations took place in mountainous and wooded areas near the Rockcastle and Cumberland River on March 27-30, 2021.

Members of the Kentucky National Guard CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) along with members of the Laurel County units trained on advanced use of rope systems, in boats and used off-road vehicles to try to reach lost or injured people.

Organizers say the purpose of the training is to allow the Kentucky National Guard and local emergency response agencies in the state to better work together, becoming more familiar with each other’s types and styles of operations.

London-Laurel County Rescue Squad Lieutenant Wes Walker was given an award by Brigadier General Robert Larkin for excellence.  Lt. Walker planned the joint rescue training event for three months and oversaw the training as incident commander.

The Kentucky National Guard is composed of nearly 8,000 Soldiers and Airmen in the Army National Guard and the Air National Guard, which are components of the United States Army and the United States Air Force, respectively.

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad is comprised of 50 members that respond to auto accidents, search and rescue operations (including canine operations), drowning / near drowning, high / low angle rope operations, water rescue / recovery (including surface and subsurface operations), swift water rescue, trench rescue, building collapse, farm related rescues, confined space incidents, off-road incidents.

