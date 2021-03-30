State lawmakers pass bill limiting public access to some records

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/AP) – A bill limiting access to some records of judges, police and prosecutors is headed to Gov. Andy Beshear for his consideration.
Senate Bill 48 passed late Monday night in the House and Tuesday afternoon in the Senate.
After a floor amendment was added to the original bill, the measure allows any family member or blood relative of judges, police officers and prosecutors to remove phone numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, home addresses, vacation home addresses, property ownership records, identifying photos of their houses or vehicles, vehicle registrations and more from public agency records.
Supporters of the measure say it’s designed to prevent people from releasing publicly identifiable information in order to harass someone.
Critics claim the legislation just protects bad public officials and police officers.
