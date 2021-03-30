Ky Democrats, Republicans power struggle over how to battle the pandemic

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
3
Kentucky Capitol lit-up green to honor those who died from the coronavirus during the pandemic of 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Republican supermajority flexing its muscles, overriding veto after veto from the Democratic Governor on the first day back in session after a ten day break.

Governor beshear and other democrats critical of how time was spent with the session ending Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

“It’s time for us to stop playing political ping pong with executive orders,” Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Louisville, said Monday.

The Republican leadership prioritized legislation from day one of this session to limit what they call Governor Beshear’s abuse of power.

House Democrats quick to call hypocrisy once they saw numerous bills limiting gubernatorial powers, or as it was referred to on the house floor Monday, a power grab by Republicans.

Ping pong across the aisle., Republican Representative Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, saying Democrats are following Beshear’s vetoes, like followers of God.

“Until their Lord spoke,” Nemes said on the floor, followed by a round of applause from Republicans.

One override made in the House Monday, came only because other bills previously passed are in the courts.

“We only have this goofy bill because another goofy bill is held up in court right now,” Rep. Josie Raymond, D-Louisville, said.

House joint resolution 77 is another way the general assembly is trying to tackle the Governor’s executive orders.

It extends only orders the majority has given its blessing to and extending the mask mandate isn’t one of them.

The governor, as expected, was critical of the overrides in his Monday afternoon briefing.

“The question is are we more interested in being partisan and showing each other who’s boss or actually doing something that works and advances the ball to help Kentuckians,” Beshear said.

The legislature’s authority trying to limit powers is still unclear and a lot will depend on what the courts say.

Previous articleKentucky bill curbs governor’s choice to fill Senate vacancy
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com